UBS Group AG Has $28.28 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,178 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $28,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Sun Communities by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth $131,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $257,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. Truist Financial lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

SUI opened at $130.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.51. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $158.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 71.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.28%.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

