UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,376,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,195 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $27,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Endeavor Group by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $506,217.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $506,217.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 8,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $196,471.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,166.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,219 shares of company stock worth $1,259,937. 82.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at $24.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 69.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $26.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

