UBS Group AG Increases Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 562,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,824 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $27,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1,076.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 125.9% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Unum Group stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average of $46.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87. Unum Group has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $52.15.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

