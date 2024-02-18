UBS Group AG Purchases 14,242 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,685,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,242 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco were worth $24,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco by 16.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 14,711 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Invesco by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Invesco by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Invesco by 85.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 22,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on IVZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.15.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average of $15.30. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 31.13, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently -108.11%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

