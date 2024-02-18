UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,489,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,594 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $24,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 282,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,294,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,629,000 after acquiring an additional 101,822 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PID opened at $18.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $955.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $18.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.51.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0979 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.