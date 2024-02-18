UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 633,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,515 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $27,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 633.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:ITM opened at $46.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average is $45.47.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.