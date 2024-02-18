UBS Group AG Sells 157,305 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 157,305 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BCE were worth $24,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after acquiring an additional 50,975 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BCE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in BCE by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 27,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in BCE by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

BCE Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BCE stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.59. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.70.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 171.01%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

