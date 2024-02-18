UBS Group AG Sells 190,934 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,934 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in APA were worth $26,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of APA by 3,173.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of APA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Johnson Rice lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.28.

APA Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 3.31. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

About APA

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.