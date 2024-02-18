UBS Group AG Sells 22,768 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,768 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Gartner were worth $26,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,599,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 30.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,565,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $537,766,000 after acquiring an additional 364,128 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 1,083.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 351,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,205,000 after buying an additional 321,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.47, for a total transaction of $105,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,058.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.91, for a total transaction of $514,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,981,630.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.47, for a total value of $105,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,058.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,466 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $448.61 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.60 and a 1 year high of $471.76. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $452.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a return on equity of 166.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

