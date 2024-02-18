UBS Group AG Sells 332,121 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 51.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 332,121 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Crane were worth $27,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Crane by 97.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $584,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959,145 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the second quarter valued at $168,567,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Crane by 93.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,106,000 after buying an additional 1,285,048 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Crane by 77.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,410,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $180,078,000 after buying an additional 1,048,595 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Crane by 110.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,440,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,501,000 after buying an additional 756,198 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $34,343,750.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crane Price Performance

Crane Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $122.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $127.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.07 and a 200-day moving average of $101.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Crane’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CR. Vertical Research began coverage on Crane in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. CJS Securities began coverage on Crane in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

Crane Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

