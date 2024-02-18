UBS Group AG Sells 354,255 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 587,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 354,255 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $24,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 172.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 27,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 17,329 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 178.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 487,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,536,000 after buying an additional 311,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 15.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNF. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $52.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $52.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.67%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

