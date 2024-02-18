UBS Group AG Sells 43,739 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,739 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $27,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMS. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in CMS Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CMS stock opened at $57.27 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $63.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day moving average of $56.43.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

