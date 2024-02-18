UBS Group AG Sells 5,490 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 870,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,490 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $27,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 32.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Brookfield by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Brookfield by 0.8% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Brookfield by 3.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Brookfield by 39.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $157,777.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,440,063.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $8,630,129.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at $51,376,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Performance

NYSE BN opened at $40.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.08 and a beta of 1.50. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

