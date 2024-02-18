UBS Group AG Sells 73,733 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,733 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $27,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.3% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WTW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $236.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $277.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $278.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.22.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.53%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

