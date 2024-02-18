UBS Group AG Trims Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 381,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,035 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $26,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRO. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 150.6% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 50.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of BRO opened at $82.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $83.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.85.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.70.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

