UBS Group AG Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,212 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $25,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,994,000 after purchasing an additional 132,966 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 446,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 322,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYF opened at $89.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.78. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $89.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.