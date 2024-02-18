United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Position Reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,199 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of X. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,925,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in United States Steel by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,913,000 after buying an additional 2,015,980 shares during the period. KGH Ltd increased its stake in United States Steel by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,173,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,386,000 after buying an additional 1,163,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in United States Steel by 930.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,252,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,701,000 after buying an additional 1,131,304 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in United States Steel by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,710,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,777,000 after buying an additional 1,102,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

X stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.04.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

X has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Argus cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

In related news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,086,266.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United States Steel news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,397.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 262,458 shares of company stock valued at $13,049,275. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

