Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,371 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 22,120 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $449.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.32%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VLY shares. Citigroup started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

