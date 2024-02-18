Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 168.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,375,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in OSI Systems by 6.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at OSI Systems

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total value of $2,582,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,502,882.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total value of $2,582,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,502,882.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $1,968,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 78,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,250,381.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OSIS opened at $134.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.80. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.72 and a 12-month high of $139.90.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.47. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $373.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

See Also

