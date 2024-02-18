Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 69.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 310.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $35.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.56. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $45.55.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.97 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 18.58%. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 90,745 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $3,199,668.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 289,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,222,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Federated Hermes news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $60,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,557.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 90,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $3,199,668.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 289,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,222,015.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

