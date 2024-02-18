Van ECK Associates Corp Has $652,000 Stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,437 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CXE stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $3.67.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Increases Dividend

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from MFS High Income Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

