Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 42.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,175 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,216.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 91.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $4.38 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.03 million, a PE ratio of 87.62 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

