Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 138 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 88.3% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR opened at $108.16 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $160.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

