Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 284 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,869,595,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Vail Resorts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MTN stock opened at $225.48 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.88 and a 52-week high of $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.00 and its 200-day moving average is $224.13.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.40) EPS. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In other news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $580,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

