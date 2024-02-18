Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 877 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVNA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Carvana by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554,691 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its position in Carvana by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 46.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 143.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,667,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,102,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVNA. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James cut Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.27.

Insider Activity

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $223,808.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,683.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Stock Performance

CVNA opened at $52.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 3.19. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $62.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.45 and a 200 day moving average of $42.10.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

