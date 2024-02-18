Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Decreases Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,453,000 after buying an additional 12,413 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,343,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,988,000 after buying an additional 149,068 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,579,000 after buying an additional 135,360 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 2.5% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,008,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,285,000 after buying an additional 24,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,734,000 after buying an additional 52,030 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $28.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $77.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.51 and a beta of 0.83.
Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.
