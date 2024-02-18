Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,778,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Patterson Companies by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,636,000 after purchasing an additional 676,473 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Patterson Companies by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,921,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,847,000 after purchasing an additional 587,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Patterson Companies by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,907,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,061,000 after purchasing an additional 503,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,266,000 after acquiring an additional 381,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

PDCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

PDCO opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.01. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $41,260.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at $585,892.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $49,651.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,313.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $41,260.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,892.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

