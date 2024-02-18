Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $383,000 Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,357 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,910,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 53.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 524,618 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 183,076 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Barrick Gold by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,995,217 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $255,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,110 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,047,402 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $73,519,000 after buying an additional 367,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $880,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.85.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.20.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

