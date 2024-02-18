Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Reduces Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,983 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 104,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

PK opened at $15.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average of $13.94. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.78, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -1,377.78%.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

