Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 2,554 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after buying an additional 3,240,590 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,003,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,316,000 after acquiring an additional 722,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,350,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,409,000 after acquiring an additional 337,143 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,219 shares of company stock worth $844,318. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HST opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average is $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.31. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

HST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

