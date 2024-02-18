Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) SVP Sells $69,075.44 in Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher P. Desantis sold 346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.64, for a total value of $69,075.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,641.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.2 %

Waste Management stock opened at $201.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $202.69. The company has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.37.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,486,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 153.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,180,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after buying an additional 1,718,449 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

