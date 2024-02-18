Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,369,000. Hikari Tsushin Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 8,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WAT opened at $325.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.66. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $335.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WAT. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WAT

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.