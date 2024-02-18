West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,424 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $26,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE:WST opened at $362.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.79 and a twelve month high of $415.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $362.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.28.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.