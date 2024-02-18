Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $155.52

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $155.52 and last traded at $154.99, with a volume of 6339 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.97.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.32.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

