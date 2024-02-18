Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) COO Jeremy Wacksman Sells 2,704 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 2,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $156,859.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, February 16th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 20,851 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,149,515.63.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZG. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.73.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

