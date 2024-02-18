Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CTO Sells $156,835.90 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CTO David A. Beitel sold 2,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $156,835.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 124,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Zillow Group Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of ZG stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.23 and its 200-day moving average is $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $59.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their target price on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.73.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,054,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,731 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after acquiring an additional 343,693 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,032,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,938,000 after acquiring an additional 39,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 50.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 946,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,397,000 after acquiring an additional 317,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

