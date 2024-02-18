Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Insider Dan Spaulding Sells 3,086 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $178,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dan Spaulding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Dan Spaulding sold 5,114 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $283,571.30.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Dan Spaulding sold 5,032 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $200,172.96.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.23 and a 52-week high of $59.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZG. JMP Securities raised their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

See Also

