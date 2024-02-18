Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,943 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 537,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after buying an additional 122,281 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,726,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,369,000 after buying an additional 19,074 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 129,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $4,284,708.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,828,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,451,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 129,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $4,284,708.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,828,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,451,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey A. Schoon sold 1,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $32,510.31. Following the transaction, the president now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,999.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 241,903 shares of company stock valued at $7,963,844. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ZWS has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

NYSE ZWS opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.89. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $33.95.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $356.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.55 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

