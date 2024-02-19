14,650 Shares in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAVA opened at $54.63 on Monday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.72.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush upgraded shares of CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CAVA Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

