70489 (PAA.TO) (PAA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2024

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAAGet Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.17 per share for the quarter.

70489 (PAA.TO) Stock Performance

70489 has a twelve month low of C$18.00 and a twelve month high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

