Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $613.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th.

In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.2% in the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in Adobe by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $546.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $247.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $601.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $569.72.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

