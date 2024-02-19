Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of Air T stock opened at $15.60 on Monday. Air T has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRT. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Air T by 11,365.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 13,979 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Air T in the second quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Air T by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Air T by 20.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Air T by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

