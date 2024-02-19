Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 98.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,954 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 6,105,770 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $7,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 488 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,246 shares of company stock worth $1,655,387. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. HSBC downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

AKAM opened at $109.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.76. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $129.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.