Albany International (AIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect Albany International to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Albany International Stock Performance

Albany International stock opened at $93.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.18 and its 200 day moving average is $88.95. Albany International has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $103.96.

Albany International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on AIN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albany International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 244.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 1,513.3% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 1,344.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

