Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Position Lessened by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at $2,977,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 9.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 21.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 91.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 394,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 188,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at $743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNT. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

LNT stock opened at $48.35 on Monday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.15 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average is $50.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

