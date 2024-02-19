Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,753 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $20,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Alliant Energy by 6.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 13.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $48.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.15 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.56.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.