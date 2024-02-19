Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.9% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,335,063,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,774 shares of company stock worth $19,547,001 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $140.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.57 and a 12-month high of $153.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

