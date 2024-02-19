American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.57.
A number of research firms have issued reports on AAL. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.
Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.56.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
