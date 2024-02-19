American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American National Bankshares Trading Down 3.1 %
AMNB opened at $45.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.46. The company has a market capitalization of $484.73 million, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.92. American National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $50.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $36.27 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that American National Bankshares will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of American National Bankshares
About American National Bankshares
American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.
