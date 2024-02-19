American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Trading Down 3.1 %

AMNB opened at $45.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.46. The company has a market capitalization of $484.73 million, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.92. American National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $50.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $36.27 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that American National Bankshares will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of American National Bankshares

About American National Bankshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,053,000 after purchasing an additional 26,429 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 39.5% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 614,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,795,000 after purchasing an additional 173,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 519,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,899 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 477,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 293.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 180,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.