Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,782 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,871,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,095,000 after buying an additional 138,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,898,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,568 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,839,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,819,000 after purchasing an additional 655,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,733,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,305,000 after purchasing an additional 186,117 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $13.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 0.77. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $14.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.23.

Insider Transactions at Amicus Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $66,956.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 883,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,404.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $66,956.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 883,791 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,404.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Samantha Prout sold 7,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $107,226.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 250,886 shares of company stock worth $3,308,887. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

